May 1 - Windsong Radiology

If you're an individual who has a rising or elevated PSA level a Prostate MRI may be beneficial for you. The 3T MRI at Windsong Radiology Group enables them to find disease earlier than more conventional tests. To find out more information about Prostate MRI's you can head over to their website which is windsongradiology.com. You can also give them a call at 631-2500 to speak to their helpful staff. It's Windsong Radiology Group, where patients come first.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV