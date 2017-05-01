May 1 - Vanner Insurance Agency

Vanner Insurance

Vanner Insurance Agency has been cover Western New Yorker's home, autos and much more for 50 years. To find out more on how they can help protect your most valued assets head over to their website which is vannerinsurance.com. There you'll find information on all the services they provide for business, home, auto, marine and much more. You can also give them a call at 688-8888 to talk to their helpful staff. It's Vanner Insurance Agency located in Amherst.

WGRZ