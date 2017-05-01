WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

May 1 - Vanner Insurance Agency

WNY Living - May 1 - Vanner Insurance Agency

WGRZ 12:00 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

Vanner Insurance Agency has been cover Western New Yorker's home, autos and much more for 50 years.  To find out more on how they can help protect your most valued assets head over to their website which is vannerinsurance.com.  There you'll find information on all the services they provide for business, home, auto, marine and much more.  You can also give them a call at 688-8888 to talk to their helpful staff.  It's Vanner Insurance Agency located in Amherst.

WGRZ


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories