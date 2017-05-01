May 1 - Olmstead Center For Sight

Olmstead Center For Sight

There are close to 4.2 million people in our country experiencing vision loss. Olmsted Center For Sight helps people better understand vision loss and helps those affected to lead productive lives.To find out more about all the services they offer, log onto www.olmstedcenter.org or give them a call at (716) 882-1025. Their main office is located at 1170 Main Street in Buffalo and is open Monday through Friday 8am to 4:30pm. Olmsted Center For Sight, helping people achieve their highest level of independence and quality of life.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV