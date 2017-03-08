March 6 - Wheatfield Family Dentistry

<span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif, " apple="" color="" emoji",="" "segoe="" ui="" notocoloremoji,="" symbol",="" "android="" emojisymbols;="" font-size:="" 16px;"="">Experience dental care like no other at Wheatfield Family Dentistry. Their beautiful offices are located at 3349 Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda. You can check out all the services they offer at drkathy.com. Also, remember this coming Friday and next Tuesday they will have free dental implant seminars that everyone is invited to. Just call 694-1777 to reserve your spot, and if for some reason they do not answer just leave a message and they will call you back about the seminar.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV