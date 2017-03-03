March 4-Momo's Mongolian Grill and Sushi

Looking for a healthy, fresh option for lunch or dinner? If so, Momo’s Mongolian Grill and Sushi is the place to go! Formally Shogun Buffalo, MoMo’s has everything from customizable stir fry dishes to Monday, Wednesday, Friday all you can eat sushi. They also have a terrific happy hour every weekday from 3p-6p. Located at 7590 Transit Road, across from the Eastern Hills Mall. For more information, check out Momo’s Mongolian Grill and Sushi on line at http://www.momomongolian.com.

(© 2017 WGRZ)