March 4-Maple Weekend

New York is the second largest maple syrup producing states in America. At the 21st Annual Maple Weekend maple producers open their facilities so you can see how maple products are made from the tree to your table. Lots of additional attractions with each maple producer.

It’s a great family event and admission is free.

Maple Weekend is March 18-19 & 25-26 from 10-4 each day at 60 maple farms across WNY. Find a producer near you. Visit www.mapleweekend.com.

