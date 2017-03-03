March 4-Hospice Spring Boquet

It’s the 31st annual Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale, March 6th through 11th! This year, Hospice Buffalo is teaming up with Paula’s Donuts and Anderson’s for even more treats! You can purchase your bouquet of flowers throughout Erie County, including local florists and KeyBank branches. Also, Paula’s Donuts will be selling their a special Cherry Bloom Donut and Anderson’s will be selling a Flower Power sundae and proceeds from both will benefit Hospice Buffalo. To find out more head over to https://www.hospicebuffalo.com/spring-bouquet-sale.

