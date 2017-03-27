March 27 - ISA Buffalo Niagara Society of Automation

To find out more about Buffalo Niagara International Society of Automation and their upcoming Tech Expo you can head over to their website which is isa/niagara.org. Remember the Tech Expo will be taking place at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara on Millersort Highway in Amherst on Tuesday, April 4th. It's a great way to find out more about the latest automation trends and innovations happening here and across the country. It's the ISA Tech Expo on April 4th.
