March 27 - ISA Buffalo Niagara Society of Automation

WNY Living - March 27 - ISA Buffalo Niagara

WGRZ 10:26 AM. EDT March 27, 2017

To find out more about Buffalo Niagara International Society of Automation and their upcoming Tech Expo you can head over to their website which is isa/niagara.org.  Remember the Tech Expo will be taking place at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara on Millersort Highway in Amherst on Tuesday, April 4th.  It's a great way to find out more about the latest automation trends and innovations happening here and across the country.  It's the ISA Tech Expo on April 4th.

