March 25- Beechwood Continuing Care

WGRZ 4:03 PM. EDT March 24, 2017

Everyone ages but as people approach their golden years, their needs can vary dramatically. At Beechwood Continuing Care, their caring staff specializes in meeting the needs of seniors with a personal approach. You can tour their facility in Getzville during one of their open houses coming up in April and May. To find out more visit http://www.beechwoodcare.org/ or call 716-810-7000. 

