March 20 - Plantasia

Get out and enjoy Plantasia, the areas premier garden and landscape show. This great event will be at The Fairgrounds Event Center in Hamburg starting this Thursday, March 23rd and running until Sunday, March 26th. Doors open each day at 10am, and ticket prices are on the screen. You can find out more information and purchased tickets in advance at plantasiany.com. It's Plantasia, the areas premier garden and landscape show.

