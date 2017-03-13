March 13 - William Mattar

WGRZ
Make sure you take part in the Fire and Ice Culinary Extravaganza this Thursday, March 16th to support the Greater Niagara Frontier Council, Boy Scouts of America.  To purchase tickets and to find out more about the event head over to their web site at wnyscouting.org/events.  This fun night out is taking place at the Hotel at the Lafayette in downtown Buffalo.  It's the Fire and Ice Culinary Extravaganza this Thursday.

