The Irishman Pub and Eatery has a full week of St. Patrick's Day celebrations lined up. To check out all the special events and promotions they have you can head over to their website which is irishmanpub.com. They are located at 5601 Main Street in Williamsville and you can give them a call at 626-2670. Enjoy St. Patrick's Day week at The Irishman Pub and Eatery.

WGRZ