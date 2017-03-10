March 11-Shrine Circus

The circus is coming to town! Make sure you take the time to enjoy the Shrine Circus next weekend. They’ll have 10 shows from Thursday, March 16th to Sunday, March 19th at The Event Center on the Hamburg Fairgrounds. You can purchase tickets online at www.tickets.com or stop by their box offices on Southwestern Boulevard in West Seneca. For more information, you can also call 716-674-8666

