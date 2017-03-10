WGRZ
Close
Closings Alert 8 closing alerts
Close

March 11- Geico Recruitment

WGRZ 3:47 PM. EST March 10, 2017

Do you know a college senior who is gradating in a few short months? If they're wondering what their future job prospects are, look no further! GEICO in Amherst is currently looking for employees to join their Fortune 500 company! GEICO offers wonderful benefits and new sales hires will receive a $2,000 sign bonus!! Head to www.geico.jobs/buffalo to see all available positions and to post your resume.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories