June 5: Race for the Cure

The 2017 Western New York Race for the Cure is taking place on Saturday, June 10 at Buffalo RiverWorks, located at 359 Ganson Street in Buffalo.

The Survivor Breakfast starts at 7:30am, Opening Ceremonies are at 8:30am, and the 5K walk and run starts at 10am.

To find our more you can give them a call at (716) 887-2646 or you can head over to their website, www.komenwny.org.

