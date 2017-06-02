June 3- Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site

The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site’s Twilight Tour of Homes is taking place Friday, June 16th from 5pm until 9pm. Now is the time to pick up your pre-sale and VIP tickets! It’s your chance to tour some of the most historic homes located in the Chapin and Lincoln Parkway neighborhood! To find out more visit their website https://www.trsite.org/. Take some time this summer to get out and enjoy all the wonderful events and programs the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site offers!

