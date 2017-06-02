June 3- Ride for Roswell

Can you remember when you were a kid and you loved to spend hours just riding your bike around the neighborhood or trails? Well there is an annual event coming up in a few short weeks where you can ride your bike along some of the most scenic views in the area, all for a great cause! The Ride For Roswell is taking place Saturday, June 24th and there are routes designed for all skill levels. To find out more about this fantastic event you can head over to their website at www.rideforroswell.org. You can also give them a call at 716-THE-RIDE (716-843-7433). Remember, everyone is also invited to take part in the Celebration of Hope on Friday, June 23rd at UB Stadium. Sign up for The Ride For Roswell today!

