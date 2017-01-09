January 9: Buffalo C.A.R.E.S.

Buffalo C.A.R.E.S. Animal Rescue is an all-breed, volunteer driven, non- profit organization dedicated primarily, but not limited to, the placement of homeless animals in Buffalo and the surrounding areas.



If you're looking to volunteer or contribute to their organization go to their website, www.buffalocares.org for more information.

You can also help out by attending their Bowling Fundraiser at Classic Lanes on Sunday, January 29 from 5 to 7:30pm.