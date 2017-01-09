Close January 9: Anna's Cleaning WNY Living - January 9 - Anna's Cleaning WGRZ 7:36 AM. EST January 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST From homes to businesses Anna's Cleaning can handle it! Since 1990, the experienced, insured staff has been tailor fitting their services to the specific needs of their clients. Give them a call to see what they can do for you at (716) 948-6964. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS HAMBURG FIXES PLOWING ERROR AT NILES AVE HOME Latest Storm Team 2 Forecast FL MAN SAVES CHEEKTOWAGA FIREFIGHTER'S LIFE DEPEW POLICE CAR INVOLVED IN CRASH Orchard park Police:200 Abandoned Cars Police Use Woman's Car To Save Dog DWI Suspect Leads Deputies on A Chase "Casino for a Cause" by "BOGO Bunch Foundation" Two WNY Residents Recount Chaos At Airport The Limited Closing All Of Its Stores More Stories Two houses involved in Busti Ave. fire Jan. 9, 2017, 6:36 a.m. Cuomo to unveil ridesharing plan for upstate New York Jan. 7, 2017, 9:10 p.m. One person killed in three-car crash Jan. 9, 2017, 4:33 a.m.
