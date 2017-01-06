January 7- Food Bank of WNY

This February, The Food Bank of Western New York is hosting their 11th Annual Sweet Charity Event! This event takes place on Thursday, February 2nd, at the Adam’s Mark Hotel from 5p-8p. From local restaurants, wineries, breweries and distilleries, this event is something you won’t want to miss! There will also be silent and live auctions, plus other gifts and prizes guests can win. This annual event is sponsored by James Desiderio Wholesale Produce. To purchase your ticket visit https://www.foodbankwny.org/.