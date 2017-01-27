January 28- Ellicottville Salt Cave

Salt caves have been used in holistic treatments throughout Europe for decades, dating back to World War II. Since 2014, we’ve had one right here in WNY! Experience the benefits of the unique salt cave and massage spa at Ellicottville Salt Cave, located at 32 West Washington Street in Ellicottville. Remember, for the month of February, they are offering Group Yoga or Guided Mediation sessions on Sundays at 10am or Wednesdays at 6pm. For more information call 716-699-2068 or visit their website at www.ellicottvillesaltcave.com

