January 23: Picture Your Walls

WGRZ 12:45 PM. EST January 23, 2017

Picture Your Walls is your one stop for framing your memories, your artwork, your photos… your treasures. 

PYW can help with restoring or enhancing & enlarging your special photos and even positioning & hanging everything on your walls.  Their slogan…”Picture Your Walls Your Way.”

Their store is located at 184 Buffalo Street in Hamburg.  If you'd like more information, give them a call at (716) 202-1134 or log onto http://www.pictureyourwallswny.com/

