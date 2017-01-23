WGRZ
January 23: Jewish Family Service of Buffalo and Erie County

WGRZ 12:45 PM. EST January 23, 2017

The stigmas associated with mental health issues can sometimes be very troubling and that's why programs like the Mental and Behavioral Health at the Jewish Family Service of Buffalo and Erie County are so important.

Their offices are located at 70 Barker Street in Buffalo.

For more information give them a call at (716) 883-1914 or log onto www.jfsbuffalo.org.

The Jewish Family Service of Buffalo and Erie County, your lifeline to new hope.

