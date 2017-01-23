The stigmas associated with mental health issues can sometimes be very troubling and that's why programs like the Mental and Behavioral Health at the Jewish Family Service of Buffalo and Erie County are so important.

Their offices are located at 70 Barker Street in Buffalo.

For more information give them a call at (716) 883-1914 or log onto www.jfsbuffalo.org.

The Jewish Family Service of Buffalo and Erie County, your lifeline to new hope.

(© 2017 WGRZ)