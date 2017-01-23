January 23: Friends of Harmony

Make this Valentine's Day special and unique with a Singing Valentine from the Friends of Harmony. It's only $50 which includes a card, flower, two songs, and a picture to remember the occasion.

The delivery dates are February 10th, 11th, 13th, and 14th and you must pre-pay.

You can arrange your Singing Valentine by calling (716) 868-9447 or head over to their website, www.friendsofharmony.com.

