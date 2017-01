January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and Roswell Park Cancer Institute is spreading awareness! To find out more information about cervical cancer and other useful information on all of the services Roswell Park provides you can head over to their website at www.roswellpark.org/awareness. You can also give them a call at 1-877-ASK-RPCI. (1-877-275-7724)

(© 2017 WGRZ)