January 16: Schofield Care

Schofield Care is one of the most experienced and respected providers of home health, adult day health care and long term care services in Western New York. They offer a variety of elder-care programs and care for individuals living with disabling conditions.

Schofield has multiple locations to best serve the community, the main office is located at 3333 Elmwood Avenue in Kenmore.

If you'd like more information please give them a call at (716) 874-1566 or log onto www.SchofieldCare.org.

(© 2017 WGRZ)