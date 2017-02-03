February 4- Buffalo Auto Show

If you’re in the market for a new car or maybe you’re just an automobile enthusiast, next weekend should be highlighted in your calendar! Starting next week, February 9th through the 12th the annual Buffalo Auto Show will be taking place at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. You can purchase discount tickets at Tops, NOCO, Wegmans and Dash’s Market. You can also purchase tickets online at www.buffaloautoshow.com. Doors will open at 10am each day and run until 10pm on Thursday, Friday, and 7pm on Sunday.

(© 2017 WGRZ)