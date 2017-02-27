February 27 - Town of Hamburg

If you want to find out more about all the programs the Hamburg Senior Community Center has to offer for individuals 55 and above you can head to their website which is hamburg-youth-red-seniors.com. For senior services you can call 646-0665 and for adult day services call 646-0255. Remember everyone is invited to their Recreation and Senior Expo that is taking place on March 25th. It's the Hamburg Senior Community Center located on Southwestern Boulevard.