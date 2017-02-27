February 27 - D'Youville College

If you're a current high school junior and are interested in taking part in D'Youville College's Data Camp this summer you can e-mail them for more information and an application at data camp at www.DYC.edu.

Remember all 20 students selected will receive a full scholarship for the camp and earn 4 college credits. They would also like to invite any interested students to their Graduate and Undergradute Open house they'll be having over the next month.

To find out more about all the classes and programs they offer, call (716) 829-7600 or (716) 829-8000 or log onto www.DYC.edu .

(© 2017 WGRZ)