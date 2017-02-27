WGRZ
February 27

WNY Living - February 27 - Bureau

February 27, 2017

 

It's the goal of Bureau to create modern, fuctional and elegant clothing for men.  Their business is located at 830 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo and they are open every Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 7pm you can schedule an appointment for custom  garments.  

 

To find our more you can head over to their website which is bureaumade.com  You can also give them a call 259-8141.  It's Bureau located on Elmwood Avenue.

