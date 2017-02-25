WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

February 25- WNY Home and Garden Expo

WGRZ 7:28 AM. EST February 25, 2017

It’s almost that time to start thinking about your spring projects around the house. Take some time this weekend and head to the WNY Home and Garden Expo! With over 160 vendors, this is the perfect time to get great ideas for your spring projects! The WNY Home and Garden Expo takes place at the Events Center at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. To find out more and to purchase tickets visit http://www.wnyhomeandgarden.com

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories