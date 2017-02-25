February 25- Hamburg Overhead Door

Hamburg Overhead Door (Photo: Hamburg Overhead Door)

Spring is on the way and now is the perfect time to give your garage door a facelift! Hamburg Overhead Door will be at the WNY Home and Garden Expo this weekend and the Buffalo Home Show the first and second weekend of March. You can stop by their booth at both events and receive special pricing! To find out more, visit their website at https://www.hamburgdoor.com/ or give them a call at 716-312-6710.

(© 2017 WGRZ)