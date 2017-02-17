February 20: WNY Hands for Paws

WNY Hands for Paws is a non-profit, volunteer-based, all-breed animal rescue.
Come out and support them at the Kick off Party "Raise the Woof", Saturday, March 25 from 5 to 10pm at Michael's Catering and Banquets, located at 4885 Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg.
If you'd like to volunteer or just want more information, call (716) 698-5119 or go to their facbook page, www.facebook.com/wnyhfp.
WNY Hands for Paws... "lend a helping hand for the paws of WNY."
(© 2017 WGRZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs