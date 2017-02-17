February 18- The GreenFields

No matter how old you are, accidents happen. Some accidents may be worse than others and you may need a trained physical therapist. The GreenFields offer physical therapy assistance, memory care, residential living and more! All treatment programs are personalized for each patient. To find out more about the rehabilitation services and outpatient therapy provided by The GreenFields, visit http://www.thegreenfields.org or give them a call at 716-684-0202. Their beautiful facility is located at 5959 Broadway Street in Lancaster.

(© 2017 WGRZ)