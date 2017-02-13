February 13: Roswell Park Cancer Institute

Anyone who has ever gone through cancer treatment will tell you there are good days and not so good days. That's why having a team of supportive professionals who work alongside the oncologists and clinical care team is very important. In the new Survivorship and Supportive Care Center, Roswell Park Cancer Institute offers services to nurture mind, body and spirit throughout your cancer journey—from clinical nutrition and pastoral care to pain management and palliative care.

Coming up on Friday, March 10 from 11am to 2pm, Roswell Park will host an open house at the Center located on the 3rd floor of the Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center.

So, if you're a cancer patient or a family member of someone who is suffering from cancer and want to find out more you can head over to Roswell Park's website, www.roswellpark.org . You can also give them a call at 1-877-ASK-RPCI (877-275-7724).

(© 2017 WGRZ)