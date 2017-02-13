February 13: Fight For Air Climb

The Fight For Air Climb supports the American Lung Association of the Northeast. This wonderful event takes place on Saturday, March 11 at the Main Place Tower in Downtown Buffalo.

To find out more you can head over to their website, www.fightforairclimb.org or you can give them a call at 585-666-1402.

Remember they also have a practice climb coming up next Saturday, February 18 open to registrants and non-registrants.

