February 11- Kid to Kid

As a parent you know what it's like to have a ton of outgrown kids clothes. Kid to Kid buys and sells gently used, current clothing, baby equipment and even toys from newborn up to size 14. They pay cash on the spot or 20% more in store credit. Easter is just around the corner and Kid to Kid has beautiful dressy apparel. They'll even pay the sales tax on President’s Day! They've got everything you need with deeply discounted prices. They’re located at 1060 Niagara Falls Boulevard near Sheridan in Tonawanda. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KidtoKidTonawanda.

(© 2017 WGRZ)