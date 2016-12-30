December 31-William Matter

It is important this New Year’s Eve you do not drink and drive. This year, The Law Offices of William Mattar partnered up with Designated Drivers of Buffalo to get you home safe! The William Mattar Safe and Sober FREE Ride Home program is designed to get you and your car home safely. For more information on this program, visit http://www.williammattar.com/ or call 444-4444. The number to call on New Year’s Eve is 202-2222.