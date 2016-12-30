WGRZ
Close

December 31-William Matter

WGRZ 2:06 PM. EST December 30, 2016

It is important this New Year’s Eve you do not drink and drive. This year, The Law Offices of William Mattar partnered up with Designated Drivers of Buffalo to get you home safe! The William Mattar Safe and Sober FREE Ride Home program is designed to get you and your car home safely. For more information on this program, visit http://www.williammattar.com/ or call 444-4444. The number to call on New Year’s Eve is 202-2222. 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories