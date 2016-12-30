WGRZ
December 31- Spiel the Wine

WGRZ 2:05 PM. EST December 30, 2016

New Year’s Eve is a big celebration night! Kevin LoVullo, host of Spiel the Wine, has all the answers from wine and food pairing to entertaining guests! Spiel the Wine can be seen Saturday Nights at 7pm and again on Sundays at midnight. For more information, go to the features tab on http://www.wgrz.com/


