WGRZ
Close

December 31-Dr. Paul Young

WGRZ 2:06 PM. EST December 30, 2016

It’s that time of the year again when sinus problems start acting up. Luckily, ear, nose and throat Dr. Paul Young is here to help. From allergies and sinus problems, hearing loss, tonsils and adenoids, Dr. Young is equipped to take care of your ENT needs. Give his knowledgeable staff a call at 832-8500 or visit them online at http://www.paulyoungmd.com/


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories