What do you get when you mix fabulous music, wonderful food and wine from the Niagara Wine Trail and a fantastic setting in one of our areas most historic villages? It’s the 16th Annual Northwest Jazz Festival in Lewiston! The 16th Annual Northwest Jazz Festival will be taking place this coming Friday and Saturday, August 25th and 26th. It’s all happening on Center Street in beautiful Lewiston, New York. The festival will feature over 30 bands with the Dave Stryker Quintet with Eric Alexander headlining the main stage on Friday and The Hot Sardines headlining on Saturday. For more information about the Northwest Jazz Festival head over to their website which is http://www.lewistonjazz.com.

