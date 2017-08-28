August 28: Artpark

Looking for Labor Day Weekend Plans? Get your tickets now for the two spectacular shows happening at Artpark on Saturday. William Close and the Earth Harp Collective will be performing from 6 to 8pm. After that, starting at 8:30pm, Big Bang by Plasticiens Volants will be amazing everyone with their jaw-dropping spectacle.

To find out more about both shows log onto www.artpark.net or call (716) 754-4375.

