August 26 - UB Athletics

(Photo: UB) (Photo: Photo: UB)

With Labor Day just around the corner that also means football season is getting ready to begin. The UB Bulls season kicks off this coming Thursday night on the road against the Minnesota Golden Gophers so now is the time to get your season and single game home tickets! Their home opener is Saturday, September 16th at 6pm against Colgate. Stampede Square will open at 3pm before the game with a tailgate concert featuring Jana Kramer. To find out more about the upcoming season and to purchase tickets head over to www.ubbulls.com!

© 2017 WGRZ-TV