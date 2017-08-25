August 26 - Roswell Park Cancer Institute

Taking your health for granted is something none of us should ever do no matter your age or past history. Roswell Park Cancer Institute is always striving to inform and educate our community on health related topics. And in a few short weeks they’ll be hosting a very interesting conference called Spirit of Eagles. The Spirit of Eagles conference, which focuses on opportunities to improve health, wellness, and access to care for the Native American community, takes place at the Seneca Niagara Casino and Hotel from September 21st through the 24.th A special note, on September 23rd Grammy-award winning Joanne Shenandoah will be performing at the conference! To find out more, and to register for this wonderful conference, head over to Roswell Park’s website at https://www.roswellpark.org/calendar/spirit-eagles-national-conference.

