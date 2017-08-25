August 26 - Hemophilia Center of WNY

Bleeding disorders in women and young girls can affect their everyday lives from missed days at work to missed time in the classroom. But oftentimes these disorders go undiagnosed. The Hemophilia Center of Western New York is dedicated to the treatment of these patients. Every month they offer SHE Clinic, which can help diagnose and treat bleeding disorders. To find out more information about the SHE Clinic, or for any questions about treatments for bleeding and clotting disorders, you can make an appointment with the Hemophilia Center of Western New York. Their offices are located at 936 Delaware Avenue, Suite 300 in Buffalo. They are open Monday – Friday from 8:30 – 4pm. Give their office a call at 7160- 896 -2470, or head over to their website at https://hemophiliawny.com/ today!

© 2017 WGRZ-TV