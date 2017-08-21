WGRZ
August 21: Chautauqua Gran Fondo

WNY Living - August 21 - The Chautauqua Gran Fondo

WGRZ 3:22 PM. EDT August 21, 2017

Get your bikes ready and enjoy the beauty of Chautauqua Lake and its surrounding historic destinations on one of 4 scenic routes at the Chautauqua Gran Fondo.

The event takes place this Saturday, August 26.

Day of registration opens at 7:30am at Webb's Resort in Mayville. The ride begins at 9am with an after party from 11:30am until 3pm.

For more information call (716) 450-4630 or visit their website, www.ChautauquaGranFondo.com.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


