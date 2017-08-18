August 19- The Skin Cancer Center at Southgate Medical Group

The Skin Center at Southgate Medical Group

We all know there is no “fountain of youth,” that can help us stay young. But there are simple ways that everyone can help maintain their healthy skin and beauty as they age. Let The Skin Center at Southgate Medical Group helps you maintain the healthy and beautiful skin you’ve always wanted. To find out more about all the services they provide, head over to their website at www.southgateskincenter.com. Their offices are located at 1026 Union Road in West Seneca and they offer daytime, evening , and weekend hours for your convenience. You can give them a call to talk to their helpful staff at 716-712-1050.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV