August 14: Roswell Park Cancer Institute/Tops 5K

There are more than 32 thousand patients who turn to Roswell Park Cancer Institute for hope. Donations are certainly important to continue all of the research and treatment that Roswell Park has to offer... which is why the Tops 5K and 10K Run and Family Walk brings together nearly 2 thousand runners and walkers to help tell cancer to "hit the road."



The race kicks off on Saturday, August 26 at 9:30am from the Tops Corporate Headquarters located at 6363 Main Street in Williamsville.

Pre-Race packet pickup is on Friday, August 25th from 12pm to 6pm.

For more information call (716) 696-0158 or (716) 845-3217.

To register for the race or make a donation visit www.Tops5K.com

