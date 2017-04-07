April 8- Best Tile

If you’re looking to add style and character to a backsplash, floor, or maybe even a fireplace in your home, check out the uniqueness of Stone Impressions at Best Tile! Their beautiful showroom is located at 2800 Walden Ave in Cheektowaga. To find out more about the products they offer, visit their website, www.besttile.com, or give them a call at 683-0011 to speak to one of their friendly staff members.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV