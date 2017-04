To find out more about Books for Kids you can head over to their website which is http://www.buffalonews.com/booksforkids. Remember now until April 30th you can drop off books at all the locations on your screen. Plus on Friday, April 21 from 6am to 2pm Channel 2 will be at the Wegman's Sheridan Location in Williamsville collecting books for this wonderful cause.

WGRZ